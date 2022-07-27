On Tuesday morning, 26 July 2022, the residents of Ganesh Nagar under Gajuwaka Police Station limits, Vizag reported a murder. A man was found dead with his throat slit last morning in the bushes. The deceased was identified as SS Patnaik (32) a native of Odisha living in the Mindhi locality of the city. Upon preliminary investigation, the police learnt that the murder victim, who was killed on Monday night, had been working at the Naval Dockyard in Vizag on a contract basis.

The officials of the Gajuwaka Police Station, ADCP (Crimes) Gangadharam, and the clues team reached the spot on Tuesday morning. They inspected the scene and collected information from the locals and from his workplace. The police checked Patnaik’s call logs and based on the information gathered, further investigation has been initiated.

The dead body was shifted to King George Hospital in Vizag City and a case has been registered at the Gajuwaka Police Station. It was learnt that Patnaik was married to a woman with whom he split up a couple of years ago due to unknown reasons. Though the exact details are yet to be known, the police suspect a grudge angle in the case.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag Instagram and website for more.