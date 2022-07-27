The Vizag City Police, Disha Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Anti-Human Trafficking squad in a joint operation rescued 17 children at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday. The children were being shifted to Bengaluru from Kathihar, Bihar through Vizag as child labours. 10 adults who were accompanying the children have been taken into custody

Based on credible information, the police teams and the RPF team conducted a raid on the Yeshwantpur Express on the orders of DCP (Crimes) G Naganna at the Vizag Railway Station at around 2 pm. The police believe that these children were being pushed into child labour and were being shifted to Bengaluru for daily labour work. The rescued children were handed over to the Child Line members for safety.

According to the Vizag City Police, all the 17 children rescued were male and between the age group of 12 to 18 years. The children reportedly boarded the train along with 10 adults at Howrah in West Bengal and were heading to Bengaluru via Vizag. The police summoned the parents to establish that the children were being taken to Bengaluru with their knowledge. 10 adults travelling with the children have been taken into custody for further investigation.

