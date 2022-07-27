Due to the safety-related modernisation works being carried out by the Central Railways at the Solapur Division, train services between Vizag and Mumbai, Pune and Bhubaneshwar will be affected.

According to a press release by the Senior Divisional Manager AK Tripathi, safety-related modernisation works in the Solapur Division of Central Railways between the Bhigwan-Washimbe section, the following train services will be affected.

The train no. 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Vizag train leaving from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) between 25 July 2022 to 9 August 2022 will run in a diverted route, via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi-Wadi.

Train no. 22882 Bhubaneswar-Pune Weekly Express leaving Bhubaneswar on 26 July 2022 and on 02 August 2022 has been cancelled. Similarly, train no. 22881 Pune-Bhubaneswar Weekly Express leaving Pune on 28 July 2022 and on 04 August 2022 has been cancelled

The divisional manager has advised passengers to make note of the same and requested to make necessary travel changes.

Earlier this week, given the non-interlocking works being carried out in Vijayawada Division, train number 17267 Kakinada Port to Visakhapatnam train has been cancelled from 25 July 2022. The same train has been cancelled in the reverse direction as well. Train number 12718/12717 running from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and vice-versa will stand cancelled between Tuni and Visakhapatnam from 25 July 2022 to 2 August 2022.

