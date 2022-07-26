The indispensable platform of our lives is back with another set of interesting web series releasing this week of July. From comedy to tragedy l, from Tamil to English, from Indian to international, this week is a complete mix of entertainment. Watch out for some amazing performances and storylines, as these new OTT web series will make your week binge-worthy.

Here is a list of web series releasing this week of July.

#1 Paper Rocket (Tamil + Telugu)

The Tamil web series is about how six strangers go on a road trip across Tamil Nadu to get closure on their personal challenges. Through this journey, each one of them wants to fulfil a major wish of theirs. Watch the show to find out if they are able to do so. The cast of the show includes Vishwa Dev, Avika Gaur, and Praneeth Patnaik in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Date: 29 July 2022

#2 Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti (Hindi)

Based on the true stories of gangsters, the first two seasons of this series were a hit. The third series releasing this week is back with yet another gangster with a mix of some politics. The plot follows Haroon Shah Ali Baig who rises from a rural village in Bihar to become one of the most strong leaders of the state. The 6-episode series is directed by Bhav Dhulla and the cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Aakansha Singh, Vijay Maurya and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Date: 29 July 2022

#3 Uncoupled (English)

This romantic web series is created by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star. With Neil Patrick Harris playing the lead role, it is one of the most anticipated releases of the week. The story follows Michael’s life which seemed to be perfect until his husband blindsided him after 17 years of marriage. Watch how he confronts his nightmares of losing his soulmate and becoming a single man in his mid-40s. The cast also includes Emerson Brooks and Colin Hamlin in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Date: 29 July 2022

#4 Masaba Masaba S2

The real-life mom and daughter duo return with another season, braver and stronger than before. They face the world together and try to turn everything around to their stride. Directed by Sonam Nair, the cast includes Neena Gupta and Masaba playing themselves, Neil Bhoopalam Rytasha Rathore and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Date: 29 July 2022

#5 The Most Hated Man on Internet

Determined to remove her daughter’s nude photos from a porn website called IsAnyoneUp.com, a persistent mother launched an online crusade to shut down its cruel founder who calls himself a professional life ruiner. Directed by Rob Miller, this docuseries dissects Hunter Moore and his wrongdoings.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Date: 27 July 2022

#6 Keep Breathing

After her private plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, lone survivor Liv must battle both the unforgiving cold and past personal traumas to stay alive in the harsh environments. Created by Brendan Gall and Martin Gero, the cast includes Jeff Wilbusch, Melissa Barrera and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Date: 28 July 2022

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram your all-time favourite web series on OTT.