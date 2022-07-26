Though only a few movies are releasing this week in the theatres, the trailers have surely got us excited. From a mystery thriller to a feast for mass lovers, this week has something for everyone. Your favourite stars such as Ravi Teja, Kiccha Sudeep, and John Abraham are hitting the theatres with their glamour and power-packed performances.

Here are the movies releasing in theatres in this final week of July.

Ramarao on Duty

Starring Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja, Ramarao on Duty is one of the much-awaited theatrical releases of this month. The movie also marks the comeback of yesteryear’s favourite actor Venu Thottempudi. Divyansha Kaushik, Nasser, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Naresh, and others play supporting roles. The plot revolves around a sincere government officer who takes up the responsibility to fight crime in his village. Watch this movie directed by Sarath Mandava in theatres this weekend.

Release date: 29 July

Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona is an upcoming mystery thriller starring Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role. Set in a remote village in the midst of an ever-raining tropical forest, the plot unfolds around unexplainable mysteries that happen there. An eccentric cop arrives at the village and investigates the situation to find out the source behind the mysterious incidents. The movie was directed by Anup Bhandari.

Release date: 28 July

Ek Villain Returns

Starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, Ek Villain Returns is an upcoming suspense thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The plot revolves around a series of crimes by a couple of men and their love stories. But who is actually responsible for those crimes? Find out in the theatres this week.

Release date: 29 July

The Legend

The Legend is an upcoming Tamil movie starring Saravanan Arul, Urvashi Rautela, Nassar, Prabhu, and others in key roles. This movie received a lot of attention for its promotional event which brought together many top actresses in the industry on one stage.

Release date: 28 July

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in theatres this week of July are you watching first. Follow Yo! Vizag Instagram and website for more.