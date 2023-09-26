Get ready for an exciting week of multicultural cinematic experiences as we delve into the list of movies releasing on the last Thursday of September at the theatres. From gripping dramas to heart-pounding action and heartwarming comedies, this week’s lineup promises a diverse range of storytelling from around the world. Join us as we explore the cinematic wonders awaiting you this week.

Here are the new movies releasing at the theatres on the final Thursday of September.

Skanda

Directed by Boyapati Seenu, Skanda is an upcoming high-octane Telugu action thriller starring Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The film promises to be a complete Boyapati-style massy flick with physics-defying fights and loud action. SS Thaman composed the tunes for Skanda.

Peddha Kapu: Part 1

In an upcoming Telugu action comedy film titled Peddha Kapu: Part 1, debutante Virat Karrna plays the lead character. Srikanth Addala wrote and directed the film. This is the first instalment of the two-part Peddha Kapu franchise. Mickey J. Meyer composed the soundtrack. This film is releasing on Friday, 29 September.

Chandramukhi 2

Set 17 years after the events of Chandramukhi, the second instalment stars Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. Directed by P Vasu, the movie marks the comeback of the dancing ghost of Chandramukhi. How she seeks vengeance by planning to kill Vettaiyan, the king who sabotaged her love life, forms the crux.

Fukrey 3

Friends embarking on uproarious misadventures, steadfastly supporting one another as they endeavour to extricate themselves from yet another side-splitting dilemma. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and casts Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjit Singh in the lead roles.

Chaaver

Chaaver is an eagerly awaited political action thriller film in the Malayalam language. The film is under the skilled direction of Tinu Pappachan, with a compelling storyline crafted by Joy Mathew. Behind the scenes, the movie is brought to life through the production efforts of Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnapilly. The talented ensemble cast features Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan in prominent roles.

Iraivan

Iraivan, which translates to “Lord,” is an eagerly anticipated Tamil-language psychological action thriller film. The screenplay and direction for this promising film are masterfully handled by I. Ahmed. In the spotlight, you’ll find a talented ensemble cast led by Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, and Rahul Bose, each bringing their remarkable skills to the forefront

The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War is an Indian medical thriller Hindi film directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi, marking India’s first bio-science film. This compelling movie is inspired by the real-life narrative of the development of Covaxin during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic in India. The stellar cast includes Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur.

Chithha

Chithha holds a special place in his heart for his niece, and the feeling is mutual. However, when she goes missing, he embarks on a desperate quest to find her, and his entire world begins to unravel. What follows is an emotionally charged thriller that poses a poignant question to the audience: To what lengths would you go for the sake of your child? Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film casts Siddharth, Anjali Nair, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sahasra Shree.

