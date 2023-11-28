This week of November brings an exciting lineup of movies releasing on various OTT platforms, promising an immersive cinematic experience within the comfort of our homes. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and action-packed adventures, the diverse range of films caters to every taste. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favourite spot, and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey as the latest releases on OTT unfold before your eyes.

Chithha

The protagonist holds a special place in his heart for his niece, and the feeling is mutual. However, when she goes missing, he embarks on a desperate quest to find her, and his entire world begins to unravel. What follows is an emotionally charged thriller that poses a poignant question to the audience: To what lengths would you go for the sake of your child? Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film casts Siddharth, Anjali Nair, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sahasra Shree.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 28 November 2023

Martin Luther King

A remake of the 2021 Tamil film Mandela, the Telugu movie Martin Luther King sees Sampoornesh Babu as King, a village cobbler whose existence is ignored for most of the part except when a daily chore is to be done. With no name to his identity and a dream to open a footwear store, the protagonist navigates life amongst the caste-driven folk of a remote village. The film was directed by Puja Kolluru.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 28 November 2023

Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a Hindi survival thriller film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. Written by Vipul K Rawal, the movie is inspired by the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, which took place in West Bengal. The film features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The storyline revolves around mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill as he takes on the formidable task of rescuing 65 miners who are trapped in a flooded coal mine.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 December 2023

800

800 is a biopic of legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralidharan. Directed by MS Sripathy, the screen adaptation of the legend’s life story features Madhur Mittal in the titular role. The film follows the spinner’s rise from ashes and how he deals with several allegations of chucking, communal differences back in his homeland, and personal conflicts.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 2 December 2023

Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny

In the fifth instalment of the most iconic movie series of all time, Harrison Ford reprises the role of the legendary archaeologist cum treasure hunter, Indiana Jones. An ex-Nazi is behind the mythical Archimedes Dial, a relic that enables time travel. Indy, along with his goddaughter, has to save the world from collapsing due to Voller’s evil plans. Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, and others play key roles in this action adventure directed by James Mangold.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 December 2023

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House

This is an American crime horror documentary which follows the story of Russ McKamey, a Navy veteran. How he turns into the master of horror, luring horror enthusiasts into his web of traps, forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 December 2023

The Shepherd

Directed by Iain Softley, The Shepherd is a British short drama based on a 1975 novel of the same name. The plot follows a young Royal Air Force pilot flying over the North Sea. When he finds himself running out of fuel in midair and a signal blackout, his luck takes the front seat. The film stars Veb Radcliffe and John Travolta in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 December 2023

Smugglers

Smugglers is a Korean crime drama directed by Ryoo Seung-wan and stars Kin Hye-soo, Yum Jung-ah, Zo In-sung, and others. On losing her job, the protagonist shifts her focus to smuggling and befriends the smuggling kingpin of the country. How she grabs a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity forms the crux.

OTT platform: 27 November 2023

Release date: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT this week of November you are excited to watch.