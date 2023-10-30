Explore the thrilling world of espionage and intrigue with these Hindi spy thriller movies available on OTT platforms. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of covert missions, suspenseful plots, and charismatic spies as we delve into the heart-pounding stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat. These films bring to life the thrilling adventures, high-stake operations, and the ever-present danger that comes with the world of espionage, all from the comfort of your screen.

Here is the list of best Hindi spy thriller movies you cannot miss on OTT.

Pathaan

Pathaan was directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are seen in the lead roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are also seen alongside the lead characters. The plot line revolves around an Indian RAW agent Pathaan who is in exile but now is in action as he gets to know about a major impending attack against the country. And he has only ally agent Rubai with him on the mission as he takes down Jim.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raazi

The film is set in 1971, during the Indo-Pakistan war. The story revolves around an undercover RAW agent, Sehmat Khan, who is married into a Pakistani family. Her mission is to spy on Pakistan and get crucial information. The film is an adaptation of the book “Calling Sehmat”, written by Harinder Sikka. This patriotic action thriller is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Naam Shabana

A spin-off from the 2015 movie, Baby, Naam Shabana revolves around the backstory of intelligence agent Shabana and how she becomes a spy. Taapsee Pannu establishes herself as one of the best actresses through this action thriller directed by Shivam Nair. This prequel to Baby is good as the sequel. This movie tells the story of a young Mumbai girl who is recruited by a secret governmental agency. Watch both these films for wholesome entertainment.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Bang Bang

Bang Bang, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Parth Arora of Star Studios. It’s an official remake of the 2010 American film “Knight and Day” and stars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The story follows a mysterious thief who, after a chance meeting with a bank receptionist, embarks on a series of adventurous escapades, with supporting roles played by Javed Jaffrey, Danny Denzongpa, and Pavan Malhotra.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger is a film directed by Kabir Khan and co-written by Kabir Khan and Neelesh Misra. The movie features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal in key roles. The storyline revolves around Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore, an Indian spy assigned to retrieve crucial information before it falls into the hands of Pakistan. However, his mission takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Zoya Humaimi.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dhoom

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya, adapted from a story by producer Aditya Chopra. The film features Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a gang of bikers who embark on a spree of robberies, spreading fear in the city. To apprehend these criminals, ACP Jai teams up with Ali, a mechanic. The central question is whether they can capture these charismatic biker thieves.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mardaani 2

In the sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani, titled Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji reprises her role as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The movie, directed by Gopi Puthran, centers on Sunny, portrayed by Vishal Jethwa, a psychopathic individual working for a politician. Sunny commits heinous acts of rape and murder against innocent women, leaving behind a string of victims. In response to this, SP Shivani Roy is resolute in her mission to capture him and ensure that justice is served.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai is an action thriller film with a screenplay and direction by Ali Abbas Zafar, based on a story by Zafar and Neelesh Misra. This movie serves as a sequel to “Ek Tha Tiger” and features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles from the previous installment. The cast also includes Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Nawab Shah, Ivan Rodrigues, Girish Karnad, and Paresh Rawal. The plot follows Tiger and Zoya as they emerge from hiding to rescue hostages held by a terrorist organization known as ISC in Iraq.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these top Hindi spy thriller movies on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.