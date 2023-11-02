With new releases coming up every week, we are far from deprived of entertainment and binge-worthy content. From high-octane action thrillers and hard-hitting social dramas to enticing love stories and spine-chilling horror flicks, every genre has been thriving at its best with filmmakers leaving no stone unturned to excite the viewers. This weekend, if you are in search of plans to stay in, head out to Netflix and check its list of top trending movies in India today. Make sure to grab some popcorn and coke for the side.

Here is the list of the top trending movies on Netflix India.

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same. This rom-com is about how the male protagonist uses his skill of talking in a female voice and ends up having a chaotic life. This time, get ready to see Ayushmann Khurrana getting into the role of pseudo-character Pooja. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Annu Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal

Iraivan

Iraivan, directed by I Mueenuddin Ahmed and starring Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, Rahul Bose, Narain, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vinoth Kishan, Charle, Bagavathi Perumal, N. Azhagamperumal, and Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, unfolds in a city gripped by fear due to a psychotic killer. As public confidence in the police wanes, Arjun and Andrew manage to apprehend the murderer, but his subsequent escape plunges the city into chaos once more.

Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 is a comedy horror film directed by P Vasu, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others in plot-defining roles. The story unfolds as a wealthy family moves into the Vettaiyapuram palace to renovate their ancestral temple and perform a pooja, unwittingly rekindling a centuries-old feud between the classical dancer Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja.

OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, the film revolves around a staunch worshiper of Lord Shiva, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, whose son is blamed for immoral conduct and is suspended from school. Upon confrontation, Kanti finds out that his son is a victim of misinformation and misguidance. Watch the film to figure out how would Kanti prove his son’s innocence and what is the divine intervention in the film. Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar are the lead stars of the film.

Pain Hustlers

Pain Hustlers is an American drama starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt in the lead roles and was directed by David Yates. The plot follows a pharmaceutical sales rep on a mission to sell his company’s new painkiller to doctors and get them to prescribe it to their patients. Helpless, he recruits a broke single mom to achieve it.

Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is a Hindi action thriller starring Shahrukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and others. The plot follows a jailer of a women’s prison who believes in the reformation of wrongdoers through productivity and societal work. But, in disguise, he is a man of violence whose actions often make national headlines for his revolt against corruption.

Sister Death

Sister Death is a chilling horror-thriller and a spin-off to Veronica, a film that created hype for being the scariest horror film of all time. The film charts the origin of Sister Narcisa, the nun who scared the audiences in Veronica.

Let us know which one of these top movies trending on Netflix India you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.