This week of November brings an exciting lineup of movies releasing on various OTT platforms, promising an immersive cinematic experience within the comfort of our homes. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and action-packed adventures, the diverse range of films caters to every taste. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favourite spot, and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey as the latest releases on OTT unfold before your eyes.

Here are the 7 movies releasing on OTT this week of November.

Leo

The plot follows a baker and cafe owner, Parthiban, whose break from routine and peaceful family life is helping the forest department in capturing wild animals. His course takes a violent turn when his heroics make headlines and attract the attention of a drug cartel. How the protagonist’s past is linked to the drug empire of Andhra Pradesh forms the rest. Leo was directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and stars Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 November 2023

Karumegangal Kalaigindrana

Directed by Thangar Bachan, Karumegangal Kalaigindrana is a Tamil film featuring Bharathiraja, Aditi Balan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film follows two individuals from contrasting walks of life on a mission to find the lost magic of relations, love, and family.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 November 2023

Partner

Partner is a Tamil sci-fi crime comedy directed by Manoj Damodharan and stars Aadhi Pinnisetty, Hansika Motwani, and Yogi Babu in lead roles. The film centres around two best friends who steal and pickpockets to earn bread. But one of their acts turns into a tragedy when they try to rob a scientist, who traps one of them and turns them into a woman.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 November 2023

Pulimada

Starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Joju George, Pulimada: The Scent of a Woman is a Malayalam thriller directed by AK Sajan. Set in a peaceful village, Pulimada follows a police constable about to embark on a married life. But when a startling revelation turns his world upside down, he has to navigate through the village terrorised by a man-eating tiger.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 November 2023

Chaaver

Directed by Tinu Pappachan, Chaaver is a Malayalam political action thriller starring Kunchako Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, and others. Four political goons on the run pick up a doctor on their way, unknowingly involving him in a crime they committed. How the four escape justice, while the doctor tries to evade the situation, forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 24 November 2023

Demon

Starring Sachin Mani, Abarnathi, and Sururthi Periyasamy, Demon is a Tamil horror flick directed by Ramesh Pazhaniivel. Haunted by horrific dreams, the protagonist’s mental health deteriorates as his nightmares haunt him endlessly. How he overcomes these horrors forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 24 November 2023

Elf Me

Directed by Younuts and starring Anna Foglietta, Federico Ielapi, Claudio Santamaria, and others, Elf Me is a family adventure comedy centred around an elf. The elf, who makes weapons instead of toys, crosses paths with an innocent and shy kid from the mountains. How the two save Christmas from a ruthless businessman forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 24 November 2023

Sathiya Sothanai

Directed by Suresh Sangaiah, Sathiya Sonthanai is a Tamil drama featuring Premgi Amaren, Swayam Siddha, Reshma Pasupuleti, and others. The plot follows an innocent man who stumbles upon the dead body of an influential villager. When the protagonist tries to surrender the jewels found on the dead body to the police, they mistake him for a criminal and arrest him.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 24 November 2023

Chatrapathi

Directed by VV Vinayaka, Chatrapathi is a remake of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Telugu action drama starring Prabhas. The Hindi adaption of the critically and commercially successful Telugu version received an average response from the audience, failing the Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ ambitious Bollywood debut. Nushrat Bharucha, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Singh Chhabra, Bhagyashree, and others play pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 November 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT this week of November you are excited to watch.