This week in the world of streaming entertainment, a diverse array of films from various genres and languages graces our screens. From Telugu romantic comedies to Malayalam crime dramas, Tamil romantic fantasies, and Hindi comedy dramas, this selection promises a cinematic journey that transcends borders and preferences. Join us as we delve into the intriguing plots, captivating performances, and unique cultural flavours of these ten movies releasing on OTT platforms in the last week of September.

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT in the last week of September.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is directed by Wes Anderson and features a star-studded cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, and Rupert Friend. The plot revolves around a wealthy man’s quest to acquire the extraordinary ability to see without using his eyes, inspired by a guru, with the intention of using this skill for gambling deception.

Release Date: 27 September 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Love is in the Air

Adrian Powers directs Love is in the Air, featuring an ensemble cast including Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing, Steph Tisdell, Simon McLachlan, Daniela Pizzirani, Mia Grunwald, Hugh Parker, and Dante Surace. The story unfolds in a tropical setting, where a seaplane pilot unexpectedly discovers her affection growing for the very man tasked with sabotaging her business.

Release Date: 28 September 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Swan

Wes Anderson directs The Swan, with a cast including Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, and Asa Jennings. The film portrays a young, exceptionally gifted boy who becomes the target of relentless torment by two bumbling, larger bullies.

Release Date: 28 September 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Adiyae

Adiyae, a Tamil romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Karthik, features G. V. Prakash Kumar, Gouri Kishan, Venkat Prabhu, Madumkesh, and Mirchi Vijay. Jeeva, a despondent youth contemplating suicide, discovers renewed purpose upon hearing a song by his school-time crush, Senthazhini. However, after a tragic accident, his life spirals as he unintentionally slips into a parallel dimension.

Release Date: 29 September 2023

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Agent

Agent, a Telugu action thriller helmed by Surender Reddy, stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Sakshi Vaidya, and Dino Morea. The plot centres around a spy shrouded in an enigma, compelled to uncover the secrets behind a perilous terrorist group.

Release Date: 29 September 2023

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Angshuman MBA

Directed by Sudeshna Roy and Abhijit Guha, the Bengali film “Angshuman MBA” stars Soham Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Abhash Mukherjee, Debojit Roy, Paean Sarkar, and Anuska Chakraborty. The storyline revolves around Angshuman, who, tired of family jests about their business, pursues a master’s degree in commerce. He initiates a breakup service, aiming to mend relationships by orchestrating separations between couples.

Release Date: 29 September 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

King of Kotha

King of Kotha, a Malayalam film by Abhilash Joshiy, stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya in the lead. The story follows Tony, Ravi’s son, torn between his family’s criminal legacy and his aspiration for a different life. Unlike his father, Tony resists the allure of crime and finds love in Tara, a woman from a privileged background.

Release Date: 29 September 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tumse Na Ho Payega

Tumse Na Ho Payega is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Sinha, starring Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Gurpreet Saini, and Karan Jotwani. The film takes a humorous twist as Gaurav and his friends, choosing to follow their hearts and break free from societal norms, embark on a journey of self-discovery, leading to comical and unforeseen events.

Release Date: 29 September 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kushi

Kushi, a Telugu romantic comedy-drama directed by Shiva Nirvana, stars Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in pivotal roles. The tale follows a young man raised in an atheist family who falls in love with the daughter of his father’s fervent Hindu adversary, leading to an intriguing romantic narrative.

Release Date: 1 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, features a cast including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake, and more. Miles Morales embarks on an exhilarating multiversal journey, uniting with Gwen Stacy and other Spider-People to combat a formidable supervillain.

Release Date: 1 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the last week of September on OTT you are excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.