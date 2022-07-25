No cheesy introductions on OTT platforms! We are all aware of how important Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all other platforms are for our sanity nowadays. With a huge list of fresh content releasing, here are 5 movies releasing on OTTs this week of July that must be on your watchlist. Make sure to check them out.

Scroll down to read the list of movies releasing on OTTs this week of July.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Based on the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer at ISRO, Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry is a biographical drama directed by and starring R Madhavan. The movie received unanimous positive talk from all around. Rocketry was first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and was later released in the theatres on 1 July 2022. The plot narrates the life of Nambi Narayanan from a Princeton graduate to a scientist and later an accused in the infamous ISRO espionage case. Madhavan received huge critical acclaim for his excellent performance in Rocketry, which is releasing on OTT in all South Indian languages this week.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 26 July

Good Luck Jerry

Good Luck Jerry is an upcoming Hindi crime drama film which is a remake of the 2018 Tamil movie, Kolamaavu Kokila. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the movie stars Jahni Kapoor in the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around a young girl who takes up the responsibility to look after her mother and sisters. After struggling to find a job, she involves in a big-time drug racket to earn money and her life turns upside down ever since then.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 29 July

777 Charlie

Starring Rakshit Shetty and directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie is a Kannada comedy and emotional drama film which was released in theatres on 10 June 2022. The plot of the movie revolves around a loner and an orphan who meets a dog and names it Charlie out of his love for Charlie Chaplin. Gradually, they both get closer which changes Dharma’s perspective on life. If you are a pet parent, don’t miss out on this heart-warming flick on OTT this week.

OTT platform: Voot

Release date: 29 July

19(1)(a)

Written and directed by debutant Indhu VS, 19(1)(a) is an upcoming Malayalam film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. This movie marks the debut of Vijay Sethupathi as a lead in a Malayalam flick. Nithya Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, and others play supporting roles in the movie. The movie is skipping theatrical release and is directly being released on OTT this week.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 29 July

The Batman

The 2022 American superhero film starring Robert Pattinson as Batman is releasing this week on OTT. A series of murders sets Batman on a mission to hunt down a notorious killer who calls him The Riddler. The Gotham City Police Department and Batman team up to capture the criminal. Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and others play crucial roles in this movie directed by Matt Reeves.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 27 July

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag Instagram and website for more.