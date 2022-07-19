Alongside a bunch of web series, a few interesting movies are also releasing this week of July on OTTs. Online movie streaming platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, and others, the OTTs are gearing up to entertain movie lovers. Check out the OTT release date of F3, The Gray Man, and others.

Read on for the list of movies releasing on OTTs this week of July.

F3

One of the much-awaited movie releases on OTT this week, F3 is all set for its digital premiere. As the makers announced earlier, the movie is being released on OTT two months after its theatrical release, giving priority to its theatrical run and theatre audience. The Anil Ravipudi directorial went extremely well with the family audience and youth alike. F3 was a decent commercial success as well, which gave an additional boost to the already flourishing box office collections. The director also hinted at F4 during the closing scene of the movie. If you missed this hilarious drama in theatres, don’t forget to watch it on OTT this week.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 22 July

The Gray Man

Yet another highly-anticipated release, mostly for Dhanush, The Gray Man is an American action thriller directed by the makers of Avengers, the Russo brothers. The movie stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and others. Based on a novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the movie narrates how the most skilled mercenary of the CIA is hunted down by assassins after he finds out dark secrets.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 July

Foot Fairy

Directed by Kanishk Verma, Foot Fairy is a crime thriller starring Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sagarika Ghatge in crucial roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the mission to capture a serial killer who has a peculiar foot fetish. A determined CBI officer is on the criminal’s trail as he goes on a spree of killing women.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 July

Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege

Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege is a Kannada psychological drama starring Rishi and Dhanya Balakrishnan in the lead roles and was directed by Islahuddin NS. The movie narrates the story of a victim of a break-up and how his life unfolds post the heartbreak. It addresses mental health issues such as suicide tendency, depression, post-traumatic stress, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 22 July

Recommended For You

Recommended For You is a short film directed by Shamik Sen Gupta and stars Ayush Mehra as the lead character. The plot revolves around a young man who aimlessly surfs the internet. His life takes an unexpected turn when he clicks a video on the recommendation.

OTT platform: Amazon MiniTV

Release date: 20 July