No cheesy introductions on OTT platforms! We are all aware of how important Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all other platforms are for our sanity nowadays. With a huge list of fresh content releasing this week, here is part 2 of the 7 new web series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms. This weekend is going to be packed with entertainment.

From Parampara Season 2 to Jurassic World, here is a list of 7 new web series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms.

#1 Virgin River Season 4

Based on Robyn Car’s 21-novel series, this romantic medical TV series has successfully entertained the audience for 3 seasons. This small-town drama about a charming nurse overcoming her grief and finding love is back with season 4 releasing on Netflix on 21 July 2022. Directed by Sue Tenney, the heartfelt show cast includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson and others in prominent roles.

#2 Parampara Season 2

Parampara is a political crime drama starring Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Naveen Chandra, and others in important roles. The plot of Parampara follows the political situation in Vizag and how the rift between two brothers plays a huge part in it. The situation further heats up as the sons of the brothers face each other in college elections. What happens next is shown through a series of interesting scenarios, mind games, and clashes. Parampara Season 1 was directed by Krishna Vijay, V Srinivasa Rao, and Hari Yelleti and is back with season 2 releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 21 July 2022.

#3 Ghar Wapsi

After getting fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru and moving in with his parents to his hometown Indore, Shekar played by Vishal Vashishtha is forced to re-evaluate his idea of a successful life. This Dice Media creation also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber. Watch this comedy-drama on Disney+Hotstar from 22 July 2022.

#4 Agent Anand Santosh

Directed by Arun Pawar, the new web series on Aha is about an agent who stops at nothing to find the truth behind the crimes. The comedy-drama stars Telugu Bigg Boss fame Shanmukh Jaswanth in the lead role. The web series will stream on Aha from 22 July 2022.

#5 Jurassic World Camp Season 5

With 4 seasons of adventure, the animated web series had the younger generation attached to their screens. Back with season 5 on Netflix from 21 July 2022, in this year’s summer camp, teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

#6 Dr Arora

The Indian web series created by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar is set for release on SonyLIV on 22 July 2022. Starring Kumud Mishra, Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar and Shakti Kumar in prominent roles, the story is about Dr Arora who is sought after by men and women experiencing troubles in their sex life.

#7 Meme Boys

Also releasing on SonyLIV on 22 July 2022, the story revolves around four college buddies who take on the university management using memes on social media. The Tamil web series features Aditya Bhaskar, Namrata, Jayant, Siddharth and others in prominent roles.

Let us know in the comments below which of these shows you are watching this weekend.