On Monday, 18 July 2022, four ganja cases were recorded at various locations around the Visakhapatnam District. The total ganja caught by the police at these locations recorded up to 500 kgs.

Vizianagaram District: The district police arrested a person near Devi Gudi Junction in S Kota while he was transporting 170 kgs of dry ganja in an auto-rickshaw. P Dhanunjaya, a native of Dumbriguda in Alluri Sitharama Raju District, was arrested while V Parasuram fled the scene. It was learnt that the duo was trying to traffic the ganja to Vizag City. A search for Parasuram has been initiated.

Kasimkota: 230 kgs of ganja was seized while it was being trafficked on the National Highway (NH) near Kasimkota. As per reports, the smugglers abandoned the vehicle carrying the ganja and fled the scene upon noticing the police who were conducting regular vehicular checks on the highway. A total of 115 packets of ganja were found in the vehicle which was seized by the police. The search for the smugglers has been initiated and a case has been registered at the Kasimkota Police Station.

Anakapalli: 24 kgs of ganja was seized on the highway near Yeleswaram while being transported from Anakapalli District. The worth of the seized material is said to be Rs 1.92 lakhs. It was learnt that N Harinath, L Anthony, and CHP Sumesh were smuggling the ganja to Kerala. The three men have been arrested and a case has been filed against two others involved in this racket.

The last one of the four cases was recorded in Telangana involving two men trying to smuggle ganja from Visakhapatnam District. Muvvala Nagarjuna and Nammi Tataju were caught by the Central Crime Station on Sunday with 66 kgs of ganja procured from a seller in Chintapalle near Visakhapatnam.