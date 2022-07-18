After staying off the grid for over two days, the tiger which has been prowling near Vizag for the last three weeks killed a bull on Sunday morning. The District Forest Department officials had a sigh of relief due to the inactivity of the animal between Friday and Saturday. Last week, the tiger killed several cattle, including goats, calves, and buffaloes in villages of the Anakapalli District. The forest department has now contacted wildlife expert teams from the Wildlife Institute of India and the Dudhva Tiger Reserve for assistance in capturing the beast.

Earlier, the forest officials speculated that the tiger roaming free near Vizag belongs to the Maredumalli forest region. But as per their recent statements, District Forest Officer Anant Shankar claims that the animal originates from Odisha. The DFO also informed that a special cage, which was previously used in the Uttar Pradesh region, has been employed to capture the tiger in Anakapalli. He mentioned that tigers usually return to eat the carcasses of their prey, which has not happened with this animal so far.

It may be recalled that drones and night-vision cameras have been brought into play last week to aid the forest rangers in tracking the movements of the tiger.

