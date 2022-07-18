A major fire broke out in a mattress manufacturing unit under the Duvvada Police Station limits in Vizag late on Sunday. Three workers who were inside the unit rushed out after noticing the fire. No causalities have been reported.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, after which the fire was brought under control. The Duvvada police said that according to the preliminary investigation at the mattress manufacturing unit in Vizag, the cause of the fire was suspected to be electrical short circuit. The police estimate the loss of property to be approximately ₹2 crores.

Similarly in the recent past, Vizag has witnessed two gas leaks in manufacturing units, causing damage to the health of various employees. These dangerous outbreaks continue to happen, despite repeated requests to conduct regular maintenance checks by employee unions in Vizag.

