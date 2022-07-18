Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast the first vote in the presidential poll which began today at 10 am at the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Legislative Assembly. Following him, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram exercised his franchise.

The presidential elections for the next President of India are underway across the country today between the NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and chief ministers, MPs and MLAs from across all the states cast their votes this morning. The election process will continue till 5 pm and the counting of votes has been scheduled to take place on 21 July 2022 and the oath ceremony has been scheduled for 25 July 2022 for the next President of India.

The AP Chief Minister and members of the YSR Congress along with the Telugu Desam Party have pledged their support to Draupadi Murmu in this presidential poll. In effect, all 11 members of the Rajya Sabha, 25 members of Lok Sabha from AP and 175 members of the Assembly will vote for Murmu.

Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat among many other states have openly backed Murmu to be the next President of India.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.