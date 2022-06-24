Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his support to the NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Thursday. She will be the first tribal woman to hold the position if she wins against the UPA presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan believes that his support is in line with the emphasis he has given to the representation of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes, backward classes, and minority communities according to an official statement by the state government. The CM will not be attending the nomination filling due to the previously scheduled cabinet meeting. Rajya Sabha member and party parliamentary affairs leaders Vijaysai Reddy and Lok Sabha member Midhun Reddy to be in attendance according to the statement.

Murmu will be filing for the nomination of President of India today. The candidate had meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda earlier today. The elections of the same are said to take place on 18 July 2022. The counting is scheduled to take place n 21 July 2022.

Apart from CM Jagan, Naveen Patnaik of BJD has also supported Murmu’s candidature. The Odisha Chief Minister appealed to all the members of the state Assembly, from all the political parties to extend unanimous support to the presidential candidate from their state.

Draupadi Murmu is the first candidate from the state of Odisha to stand for the Presidential post. She was also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She comes from a tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, Odisha. She started her political career as Rairangpur NAC Vice-Chairperson. In 2007, the Odisha Assembly honoured her with the ‘Nilakantha Award’ for best MLA. She held various posts for the BJP party throughout her career.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.