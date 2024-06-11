Kesarapalli, in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district, is getting decked up for the swearing-in of N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term. The ceremony will take place at 11:27 am on 12 June on a grand scale amid a large gathering, which includes VVIPs and VIPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top leaders from BJP and other parties from across the country will attend the event.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta held deliberations with top officials on the arrangements being made for the occasion.

G Veera Pandyan, who has been named as the special officer to monitor the arrangements, has directed the officials concerned to work in tandem to ensure the grand success of the event.

At a review meeting held at the venue, Veera Pandyan said there would be 36 galleries in three categories. He said that each gallery would have teams to take care of the water supply, sanitation and medical aid. The in-charges of the galleries have been advised to coordinate with one another. The officials of the level of Deputy Collector would be the in-charges of the galleries. Joint Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Sub-Collectors, RDOs and others participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions will be in force on the routes leading to the venue in Kesarapalli for the swearing in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Vehicles proceeding towards Chennai and Hyderabad are being diverted. Similarly, the vehicles coming to Visakhapatnam from Chennai and Hyderabad will also be diverted to other routes.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu