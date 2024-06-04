Setting aside all speculations, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine has registered a huge victory in Andhra Pradesh by making a clean sweep in almost all districts in the State, and Telugu Desam chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, will take oath as Chief Minister at Amaravati on 12 June 2024.

The three-party alliance sprang a surprise by showing supremacy in 161 out of 175 seats in the Assembly. On the other hand, the YSRCP, which won 151 seats in the last elections, faced a crushing defeat this time. The party won only 11 seats, and failed to get even the opposition party status. The rout was complete for the party as all the Ministers, except Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Punganuru) lost the election.

Of the alliance partners, the TDP is set to win over 130 out of 144 seats it contested in and Jana Sena candidates emerged victorious in all the 21 segments where the party fielded the candidates. The BJP scored a victory in 8 out of 10 Assembly seats it contested.

Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, won the Pithapuram seat by defeating his nearest YSRCP rival, Vanga Gita, by a margin of over 50,000 votes. In Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu proved his supremacy once again by retaining the seat, while Jaganmohan Reddy retained the Pulivendula seat. He got a majority of over 59,000.

The other prominent winners include Nara Lokesh (Mangalagiri), Balakrishna (Hindupur) and R Raghurama Krishnam Raju (Vundi). Victory celebrations were at their peak at the offices of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, and also at the residences of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

Bharat set to score big win

In the Lok Sabha elections in the State, the TDP, JSP and BJP are set to win 16, 3 and 2 seats respectively. In Visakhapatnam, Sri Bharat of TDP is on the road to massive victory. He was leading over his nearest rival Botcha Jhansi of YSRCP by over 4 lakh votes.

Clean sweep in Vizag

In the reorganised Visakhapatnam district, the combine candidates won hands down in all seven segments. The winners were: Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ganababu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Lalitha Kumari of TDP from Vizag East, Vizag West, Bhimili, Gajuwaka, and S Kota respectively, along with P Vishnukumar Raju of BJP from Vizag North, and Vamsikrishna Srinivas of Jana Sena from Visakha South.

Meanwhile, Jaganmohan Reddy met the Governor and submitted the resignation papers as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

At the national level, the BJP-led NDA is inching close to 300 seats against the magic figure 273 and is set to form the government at the Centre again.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.