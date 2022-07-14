Planning what to do this weekend? Fret not, because the OTT platforms have come to the rescue. With the weekend already lined up with major web series and movie releases, a few other interesting ones have been added to the list. So if the rain spoils your party, consider these OTT releases as a backup plan.

Here is the short list of movies and web series releasing this weekend of July on OTT.

Godse

The Satyadev starrer was recently released in the theatres and ended its run with below-average reviews from the public. Though the protagonist’s performance was well-appreciated, the movie was criticized for a disengaging screenplay and story. Frustrated with the misdoings of the politicians, bureaucrats, and the ways of the government, a man who calls himself Godse kidnaps a bunch of high-profile personalities. Aishwarya Lekshmi as Vyshali plays the role of the negotiator between the kidnapper and the government.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 July

Veetla Vishesham

Veetla Vishesham is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by RJ Balaju and NJ Sarvanan and was released in the theatres on 17 June 2022. This movie is an official remake of the 2018 Hindi film Badhaai Ho. Elango is a 26-year-old school teacher and son of a middle-aged railways employee. One day, his parents announce their unexpected pregnancy which upsets him because of their age factor. It causes Elango to face mockery and ridicule from the people around him and also affects his love life. How he finally makes peace with the fact that his mother is pregnant and fulfils his duties as a son forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 15 July

Kolkatar Harry

Kolkatar Harry is a Bengali comedy-drama directed by Rajdeep Ghosh and stars Priyanka Sarkar, Soham Chakraborthy, and others. The plot revolves around a happy-going school bus driver who entertains the kids with his magic tricks. Inspired by Harry Potter, Harinath believes that magic can solve any problem and spread happiness. A false allegation against him turns his life upside down and he is now up against everyone.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 15 July

Janhit Meri Jaari

Janhit Meri Jaari is a Hindi comedy-drama film which portrays the life of a woman who goes against society and her family to start selling contraceptives in her town for a business. The movie stars Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and others in crucial roles and was directed by Jai Basantu Singh and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 15 July

Ghar Set Hai

Ghar Set Hai is an upcoming Hindi family comedy-drama directed by Gautam Parvi and stars Aasif Khan, Anjali Barot, Priyanka Tiwari, and others. Lakhan, a middle-aged man, finally finds a match and is all set to get married. But the events unfold in a hilarious manner as Lakhan gets nervous on the day of his marriage. How he manages his new marital life forms the plot of Ghar Set Hai

OTT platform: YouTube

Release date: 15 July

Which one of these movies releasing on OTT this weekend will you be watching first? Also, check out the list of other movies releasing this week of July on OTT here.