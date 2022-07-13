Though there were not many movie releases on OTT this week, a whole lot of web series are set to premiere. From a thrilling documentary to K-dramas, comedy shows and nail-biting action series, the OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ Hotstar are releasing this week to enthral binge-watchers.

Scroll down for the list of web series releasing this week of July across OTT platforms.

Maa Neela Tank

Maa Neela Tank is an upcoming Telugu web series directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. The series stars Sushanth and Priya Anand in the lead roles while the supporting roles are played by Sudarshan, Divi Vaadtya, Appaji Ambarisha, and others. Set in a village, the plot follows a police officer who is new to the place and a girl who runs away from her house to avoid marriage. Their fates meet when Vamsi takes up the task to find Surekha but ends up falling for her. Watch this hilarious drama this week on OTT.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 15 July

Shoorveer

Starring Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, and others, Shoorveer is a high-octane action drama directed by Kanishk Varma. The series unfolds around the Indian Army which has been infiltrated by the enemy. As a number of soldiers are martyred, a team of brave hearts from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are brought together to deal with the threat. Will they take down the enemy before more damage is done?

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 15 July

Remarriage & Desires

Remarriage & Desires is one of the K-dramas releasing this week which is directed by Kim Jeong-min and stars Kim Hee-sun, Lee Hyun-wook, Jung Yoo-jin, and Park Hoon in key roles. The plot of the series follows a woman who lost everything in her life and is determined to take revenge on an upper-class marriage information company. Remarriage & Desires is a satire on Korean society and its remarriage market.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 July

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Night is an upcoming web series of the Kung Fu Panda franchise. Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation, and save the world. The voices were lent by Jack Black, Rita Ora, James Hong, and others.

Backstreet Rookie

Yet another K-drama releasing this week, Backstreet Rookie is a rom-com directed by Lee Myoung-woo. The plot of the series revolves around a part-timer at a convenience store and a manager who together go to all extents to save the store from closing down. Ji Chang-wook, Kim You-jun, Han Seon-hwa, and others play prominent roles in this K-drama.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 July

DB Cooper: Where Are You?!

DB Cooper Where Are You is an English crime docu-series based on a place skyjacker who hijacked a Northwest Airlines plane in 1971 and escaped with $ 2,00,000. The docuseries encapsulates the narrations of American officials and a fictional depiction of what happened the night DB Cooper hijacked the plane.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 July

Comicstaan S3

Featuring 8 aspiring stand-up comedians, Comicstaan is a reality show featuring Kenny Sebastian, Abish Mathew, and other popular comedians as judges. The eight contestants fight, or rather joke, for glory, a whopping winning amount, and fame. Comicstaan S3 includes eight episodes during which the contestants are tasked to impress the judges with their timing, spontaneity, and humour.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 15 July

Koffee with Karan S7 E2

The 7th season popular talk show hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan, premiered last week with the first episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the second episode, which is releasing this week, the two upcoming actresses Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor will share the screen and also their untold stories.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 14 July

Let us know in the comments section which one of these web series releasing this week of July on OTT are you most excited about.