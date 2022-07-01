The actress who has recently made her name with horror and thriller in the Indian Film Industry is back with yet another web series format on the OTT platform Aha. Anya’s Tutorial which has received positive feedback for its storyline and performance is a promising watch for this weekend. If you have already caught a glimpse and like the performance of Regina Cassandra, here is a list of her must-watch movies. Regina Cassandra works primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinemas. She has played the female lead role in many successful films out of which the following are our favourites.

Here are some must-watch movies of Regina Cassandra

#1 Evaru

An adaptation of the European film The Invisible Guest, Evaru was directed by Venkat Ramji. Starring Regina and Adivi Sesh in lead roles, the movie is about how Vikram a corrupt police officer is tasked with catching the killer of a senior officer who allegedly raped Sameera (played by Regina) a rising businesswoman. He encounters dark secrets as he investigates. The movie received an 8.2 rating from IMDB and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Awe

Directed by Prashanth Varma, the Telugu movie tells the story of 6 people who go through various issues in their lives. They all end up at the same restaurant where a life-changing moment takes place. Dealing with social issues like child abuse, sexual abuse and drug abuse the movie was well received by the audience. The cast of the movie includes Regina Cassandra, Nithya Menon, and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles.

#3 Jyo Achyutananda

This Telugu story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl is yet another must-watch from Regina Cassandra’s collection. Regina who plays that girl goes abroad to pursue her education. When she returns to India, the two brothers who are now married face some troubles. The movie is directed by Srinivas Avasarala. The cast of the movie also includes Nara Rohit and Naga Shourya in prominent roles.

#4 Chakra

A Tamil movie starring Regina, Shraddha Srinath and Vishal in prominent roles has received a 7 rating from IMDB. The movie tells the story of an army officer who sets out on a quest to bring down a cybercriminal gang that is resorting to terrorism in the city. The action thriller movie is directed by MS Anandan.

#5 Nenjam Marappathillai

Yet another horror movie starring Regina Cassandra in the lead role, is directed by Selvaraghavan. The 2021 Tamil movie tells the story of Mariam played by Regina, who is raised in an orphanage. She is offered a job as a caretaker for a child from a rich family. However, she is sexually exploited by her employer and returns as a spirit to take revenge. An impressive hit at the box office, watch the movie on Zee5.

