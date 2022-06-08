Often, movies with quality content make a huge impact at the box office. One such gem of movie which has received huge response from the audience is Jana Gana Mana, which was recently released on Netflix. The legal drama has been the talk of the town ever since its OTT release, proving yet again that Malayalam movies never fail to impress the audience whatever the genre might be.

If Jana Gana Mana impressed you, then you must watch these Malayalam movies on Netflix.

Night Drive

Starring Roshan Mathew, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Anna Ben in crucial roles, Night Drive was directed by Vysakh. The story revolves around a couple who go out on a night drive and meets with an accident. This leaves them in a troublesome triangle between the investigating police officer and a corrupt politician. How they face the consequences unfold throughout the movie.

One

One is a Malayalam political drama directed by Santhosh Vishwanath. The movie stars Mammootty in the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala, who tries to do good for his people. How he overcomes several hurdles and goes against the corrupt ministers in his state to achieve his goal forms the plot. Murali Gopy, Joju George, Siddique, and others play crucial roles.

Kilometers and Kilometers

Starring Tovino Thomas, Joju George, India Jarvis, and others in lead roles, Kilometers and Kilometers is a road comedy-drama directed by Jeo Baby. The plot follows the life of Josemon, a man trying hard to support his family. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is asked to guide Cathy, an American tourist. How his journey with Cathy changes his life unfolds throughout the movie.

Grandmaster

Starring Mohan Lal, Priyamani, Anoop Menon, and others in crucial roles, Grandmaster is a neo-noir action thriller directed by B Unnikrishnan. The plot of the movie revolves around the investigation of a series of murders by the head of the Metro Crime Stopper Cell in Kerala.

Irul

Irul is a mystery thriller directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. The plot revolves around a book author, who recently publishes his novel based on a real-life serial killer. On a trip with his girlfriend, a storm forces them to take shelter at a stranger’s place. The conversation between the couple and the house owner decides the plot. Irual stars Fahadh Fassil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles.

Uyare

Starring Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Asif Ali in prominent roles, Uyare was directed by Manu Ashokan. The plot follows the life of Pallavi Rajendran whose aim is to become a pilot but falls victim to an acid attack by her ex-boyfriend.

Have you watched Jana Gana Mana on Netflix yet? Also, don’t miss these must-watch Malayalam movies on Netflix.