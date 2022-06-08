The Cordelia Cruise ship has finally made it to Vizag today and is all set to make its maiden sail today. Awaiting a lot of pomp and show, the cruise ship will begin its journey to Pondicherry at 8 pm. Initially, this international cruise line was scheduled for only three trips this month of June. Owing to heavy demand among localities, the cruise line has now decided to continue its services up to December this year. From ticket price, timings, days, and destinations here is everything you need to know about the Cordelia Cruise from Vizag.

Here is everything you need to know about the Cordelia Cruise from Vizag.

Destinations: Vizag–Pondicherry-Chennai

The cruise which will start from Chennai will reach Vizag every Wednesday. Departing Vizag at 8 pm on the first day, the second day will be spent at sea. On the third day, the cruise ship will reach Pondicherry and halt from 7 am to 7 pm. All passengers will be dropped off at Chennai on the fourth day.

Dates: June-December

The cruise ship will set sail from Vizag every Wednesday starting from today. The international cruise line has announced that the service will be available every Wednesday with pickup at Visakhapatnam and drop off at Chennai. The 3N and 4D trip has been scheduled and opened for bookings up to September. Depending on the winter weather conditions, they also wish to extend the services up to December. Check out their website for more information on dates.

Timing: 8 pm-8 am

The Cordelia Cruise will start from Vizag at 8 pm every Wednesday. The second day is completely spent at sea. The cruise will reach Pondicherry at 7 am on day 3. Leaving Pondichery at 7 pm on the same day it will reach Chennai at 8 am on Day 4.

Cordelia cruise ticket price: ₹ 50,000 – ₹ 1,90,000

The Interior standard room which is the first category is priced at ₹48,582. Standard rooms with an ocean view will cost ₹60,393. The Mini suite room is priced at ₹1,06,024, while the suite room is priced at ₹1,89,772 for two people. Children below the age of 2 will be given free entry, while those aged between 2 and 12 years will be charged ₹10,023 under all categories of rooms. The price per room includes accommodation, all meals, access to various activities onboard, entry to the casino, and entertainment shows for two people. Liquor and food in other restaurants apart from the Starlight restaurants, spa treatments, and playing at the casino are charged separately while on the cruise.

For further details and bookings, please contact +91 9666640503, 0891-2758688