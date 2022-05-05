How does a holiday on a cruise ship sound to you? Happening this June, the Cordelia Cruise Ship is all set to make its maiden voyage from Vizag to Pondicherry on 8 June 2022.

Get the Dil Dhadakne Do feels as you take a four-day trip sailing the waters of the Bay of Bengal. The new tourism booster has roped in the international cruise line ‘Empress’. With lush interiors and ceaseless views, the experience promises adventures, entertainment and good food.

The trip aboard the cruise ship starts from Vizag at 8 pm with the second day completely by sea and will reach Pondicherry on 10 June 2022 at 7 am. The departure from Pondicherry is scheduled at 7 pm the same day after scuba diving and other offshore excursions. The ship is scheduled to reach Chennai at 8 am on 11 June 2022.

Pricing details of the same are mentioned below:

Depending on the room categories, the price per room includes accommodation, all meals, access to various activities onboard, entry to the casino, and entertainment shows for two people.

The Interior standard room which is the first category is priced at ₹48,582. Standard rooms with an ocean view will cost ₹60,393. The Mini suite room is priced at ₹1,06,024, while the suite room is priced at ₹1,89,772 for two people.

Children below the age of 2 will be given free entry, while those aged between 2 and 12 years will be charged ₹10,023 under all categories of rooms. liquor, food in other restaurants apart from the Starlight restaurants, spa treatments, and playing at the casino are charged separately while on the cruise.

After Chennai and Mumbai, Vizag now encourages this new cruise ship venture to boost local tourism. The same trips will also be conducted on 15 and 22 June 2022.

For further details, please contact +91 9666640503, 0891-2758688

Please do not contact Yo! Vizag for booking details.