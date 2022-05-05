After Chennai and Mumbai, Visakhapatnam adds a cruise service to its tourism. The locals can now take a cruise ship ride from Visakhapatnam to Pondicherry with a stop at Chennai along the way, before returning to Visakhapatnam.

Cordelia Cruise ships have been operating from Mumbai and Chennai to destinations such as Goa, Cochin, Lakshadweep, and Sri Lanka. The international cruise line ‘Empress’ will be starting its operations from Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam Port officials approached the JM Baxi group for operating this service, which has been agreed upon, according to Visakhapatnam Port Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao.

As a progressive attempt from the tourism side, only regional destinations such as Pondicherry and Chennai have been selected for the time being. With more destinations likely to be added soon, the operations off Visakhapatnam’s coast are scheduled to start on 8 June. The cruise ships are said to have a capacity of approximately 1,800 guests. The rates are determined depending on the preferred class of travel. The first travel will take the passengers on a local city tour till evening.

The foreign cruise ship is set to make its maiden trip to Pondicherry from Visakhapatnam on 8 June 2022 at 8 pm and reach Pondicherry on 10 June 2022 in the early hours of the day. This is passport-free travel as the ship shall navigate only within Indian waters.

With a host of attractions such as restaurants, an in-house swimming pool, fitness centre, food courts, a casino, spa, and a bar counter the tourism department aims to better the tourism in Visakhapatnam with this international cruise service.

The cruise liner will also have trips to Pondichery on 15 and 20 June 2022. The sale of tickets is not the responsibility of Visakhapatnam port. The JM Baxi group has 105 years of experience in various marine services, one of which is ship agency services.

