P. Narasimha Murthy, Sub Inspector, Anandapuram Police Station, and his team conducted an awareness session about the importance of the Disha SOS app at the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management Vizag (IIMV) on 8 June. Apart from the awareness program, the students of the IIM Vizag campus were taken on board to volunteer for the police in creating awareness around the Disha SOS app and the importance of its download among residents in the city.

Disha SOS is a safety app for emergencies and is developed by the technical services of the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Police. The staff members of IIMV were briefed about the various features and utilities of the app by the AP Police team.

Speaking on the importance of such initiatives R Sayikrishna Raju, Head (Projects), IIM Vizag campus said, “This session was very beneficial as we got an overview of the Disha SOS app. The app provides an easy interface to help people in distress and can give an intimation to the nearest police station to get the immediate help.”

IIMV staff and construction staff from National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), Arcop Associates Pvt Ltd, and Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited (SPCPL) attended the session. The institute has appointed M/s. Arcop Associates Pvt. Ltd as an Architect, NBCC (India) Ltd as a Project Management Consultant (PMC) and Shapoorji & Pallonji as a construction agency for its permanent campus.

Many students from nearby colleges also volunteered for the initiative. They helped the site workers to install the mobile app and briefed them on its usage at the need of the hour.

The city police conducted a mega drive to create awareness on Disha SOS yesterday for the second time interacting with the public, especially women, at bus stations, railway stations, markets, malls, and other crowded places regarding the Disha app download. According to the police they have achieved one lakh downloads by 8 pm on Wednesday.

