Encouraging women to take the entrepreneurial journey is not only a plus point for the country’s economy but also a social indication which could better the quality of life. The best multitaskers to be known, women have many supporting platforms to realise their entrepreneurial dreams. Adding to it, the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) through its incubation centre IIMV FIELD has been conducting the Women Startup Program to transform their ideas into business ventures.

Named as IIM Visakhapatnam Foundation for Incubation Entrepreneurial Learning and Development (IIMV FIELD), the institute’s department aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among students, faculty members, alumni, women, and enthusiasts from across the state and country.

With the ultimate goal of making end products ready for commercialisation, this year’s Women Start-up Program, in collaboration with NSRCEL IIM Bangalore, nurtured nearly 20 startups run by women. The women cohort of 2020-22 graduated on 7 May 2022.

From mental health-related startups, and textile designers to organic food products, this second cohort nurtured by IIMV Women Startup Program has been successful in achieving its vision. Program Director and COO Prof. Mohammed Shameem Jawed congratulated the graduating women entrepreneurs for their achievements and for embracing the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Chief Guest Neha Mishra, CEO of the Fin Lit Project, encouraged them to take on this new journey with more passion and enthusiasm. The Director of IIMV, Prof. M. Chandrasekhar spoke about the achievements of IIMV FIELD and highlighted the new set of initiatives being taken up this year.

Priyanka Achhpeliya, Founder of Aasmaan, and a NIFT graduate came up with the idea of bridging the gap between unique fabrics and youth fashion. An idea that sprung up from her college visits to art clusters is today a startup which was offered multiple rounds of funding from international platforms with the help of IIMV FIELD. The young lady shared her enriching experience and thanked the platform for being an integral part of her journey.

Harshitha Lalchand, Founder of All, Dr Aparna Founder of Vidh-Ya, Shruthi Ajmera Reddy Founder of Hapup, and Aruna Gali, Founder of School Radio, shared how this platform helped them enrich their skills in business management and entrepreneurship.

Continuing this CSR initiative by Kotak Mahindra Bank, IIMV FIELD in collaboration with NSRCEL IIM Bangalore has opened slots for its 2022-24 Women Startup Program in Visakhapatnam. If you are an aspiring women entrepreneur and wish to take your entrepreneurial journey on the right path, check out their website for more details on applications and eligibility.