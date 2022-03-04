Small businesses are thriving, owing partly, to the increasing inclination towards customization and partly, the pandemic. Thrift stores or local businesses offer unique and quality products at affordable prices, which the mass-producing corporate giants fail to do. Trust this list of small businesses based out of Vizag and check them out on Instagram, you will not be disappointed.

Just like their creative username, they have expertise in creatively gift wrapping and packing hampers customized to perfection.

This is a handcrafted cruelty-free luxury brand specializing in handbags. Each of their pieces are handcrafted by artisans in the Philippines, and made from ethically sourced, materials. They ship all over the world.

Customized gift hampers, scrapbooks, cards, envelopes, and other handcrafted products are available. For every festival or any special occasion, they are ready to create ever-lasting memories.

They plan surprises on their client’s behalf. They also arrange the décor and take care of the photography so all the client has to do is take out some time out of their busy schedule to spend time with their loved ones.

Run by, Farida Lokhandwala, she is an expert in all things crochet. From tops to hats to keychains, this is a one-stop-shop for crochet items.

Bhavana Vaddadi specializes in fluid and resin art. Pendants, keychains, candles, bracelets, trays, coasters, and many other products are available. They also accept bulk orders.

Specializing in a variety of scrunchies, they also sell keychains, hats and are open to making a customized gift hamper. They also sell scrunchies in bulk.

A range of handmade accessories such as phone cases, jewellery, pet name tags, and scrunchies are sold. In addition, scrubs, gels, and handmade cards are also available. It is an all-inclusive handmade product online store.

A home-grown brand that collaborates with rural artisans in India to make handcrafted wooden toys. This is one of the small business in Vizag that is eco-friendly brand. The toys can be used as showpieces, storage boxes, or return gift items. They also take bulk orders.

