On 22 October, the South Zone of Visakhapatnam district bagged an award by ranking first in the “Best District” category, in the 5th National Water Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Ministry of Jal Shakti announced 38 winners, including joint winners in nine categories.

President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, presented the award to District Collector, MN Harendhira Prasad and TSN Rata Kumar, ENC, Admin, Water, Resources Department and Government of Andhra Pradesh.

After receiving the award, Collector Harendhira Prasad thanked A Mallikarjuna and other officials for their efforts in achieving it.

Other Winners

Other than Visakhapatnam bagging the ‘Best District’ award, Koner Laksmaiah Education Foundation in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and Sri Tirumala Nagar Resident Welfare Association in Visakhapatnam stood second and third in the Best Institution category, respectively. Whereas, IIT Tirupati received a Special Mention in the same.

Anantapur district from Andhra Pradesh became ranked third (joint winner) in the Best Village Panchayat category.

Major achievements of Visakhapatnam

The top-most achievements of Visakhapatnam district include the renovation of 33 water bodies under the Amrit Sarovar Scheme.

Renovation of 2,400 artificial recharge structures which led to the saving of 87.74KL of water and plantation of 2 lakh trees in the year 2023.

National Water Awards

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been undertaking a comprehensive campaign to spread awareness about water management and water conservation on a national level. The 1st National Water Awards were launched in 2018.

The National Water Awards (NWAs) focus on the good work and efforts made by individuals and organizations across the country in attaining the government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.

