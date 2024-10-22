Amid escalating tensions with Canada, India has quietly taken a significant step to bolster its maritime nuclear defence capabilities. It recently launched its fourth nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) from the Ship Building Center (SBC) in Visakhapatnam. The launch, which occurred earlier this week, comes as part of India’s broader strategy to enhance its nuclear deterrent capabilities, particularly against threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

Though the Indian government has maintained a low profile regarding its nuclear deterrence strategy, the launch of the fourth SSBN, referred to as S4*, took place on October 16, just a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Station in the Damagundam forests of Telangana. This station will facilitate secure communication between the Navy’s strategic assets.

The S4* nuclear-missile submarine launched in Visakhapatnam boasts approximately 75% indigenous components. It carries K-4 nuclear ballistic missiles with a range of 3,500 km, which can be launched via vertical systems. Unlike INS Arihant, which is equipped with the shorter-range K-15 missiles, the newer submarines in this class have been upgraded to carry only K-4 missiles.

With virtually unlimited range and endurance, these submarines are primarily limited by the availability of provisions, crew stamina, and the need for periodic maintenance. Both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, the other nuclear submarines are currently engaged in deep-sea patrols.

The naming convention for India’s SSBNs traces back to its first nuclear submarine, the leased INS Chakra, designated as S1. Following this tradition, INS Arihant was designated S2, INS Arighaat as S3, and INS Aridhaman as S4. The newly launched submarine, S4*, awaits its formal name.

Looking ahead, future SSBNs from India are expected to be significantly larger, with double the displacement of the current Arihant-class and capable of carrying nuclear missiles with ranges exceeding 5,000 km.

Read also- 2 nuclear submarines to be built in Visakhapatnam with Rs 40,000 crores

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.