On 9 October 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two major defense deals. The approvals include the construction of two nuclear-powered conventional strike submarines (SSNs) and the acquisition of 31 Predator missile-firing drones from the US company General Atomics.

According to sources, the two nuclear submarines will be built domestically, with an investment exceeding Rs 40,000 crore, in Visakhapatnam. The project will be carried out at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam and will involve contributions from the Indian private sector, reflecting India’s continued push toward indigenising its defense manufacturing.

In addition to approving the construction of the two nuclear submarines in Visakhapatnam, the CCS also cleared the acquisition of 31 Predator drones through a Foreign Military Sales agreement with the US. The deal, worth billions, needed approval before its October 31 deadline. The contract is expected to be signed soon, with drone deliveries set to begin within four years. The Indian Navy will receive 15 drones, while the Army and Air Force will each get eight. The Army and Air Force will jointly deploy their units at bases in Uttar Pradesh, and the Navy will operate its fleet from INS Rajali, where it already uses leased Predator drones.

These deals mark a significant enhancement in India’s military capabilities, furthering the nation’s goal of modernising its armed forces and strengthening its defense posture.

