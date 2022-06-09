Cricket fever has touched the City of Destiny with crowds in huge numbers hoarding the offline sale counters for the tickets of IND vs SA T20 match in Vizag. The T20 match, which is set to take place on 14 June 2022, is the first in Vizag in the last three years, both domestic and international. Ticket sale counters were set up at the Dr YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, and Jothee Theatre. As per the statement given by an official of ACA, up to 75% of the tickets were sold online through the Paytm Insider website.

Further, the official added that around 6,800 tickets for the IND vs SA T20 match were sold at the offline counters in Vizag on Wednesday. The sale, which commenced at 10 am witnessed a huge response from cricket lovers of the city, taking only a few hours for the sold-out board to be put up. All of the tickets of Rs 600 were sold out instantly, while Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 tickets were sold in good numbers as well. The remaining tickets on Wednesday will be out for sale on Thursday. All the unsold tickets of the offline sales will be sold online on Paytm Insider.

Out of the 27,500 seats, 3 stands have been allotted for the Rs 600 tickets while three stands each have been allotted for Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 tickets. The prices of the tickets have been capped at Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, and Rs 6,000.

