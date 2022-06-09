On 8 June 2022, the Yeshwantpur Police arrested a gang of five, including a native of Vizag, for smuggling ganja under saree bundles. As per the police reports, Kiran Kumar, a local of Chikkabettahalli, was caught possessing 1.6 kgs, who then spitted out the information about others involved in the racket. Based on the information provided by Kiran, the police have arrested Nagendra of Nellore and Shiva of Vizag and seized a total of 54 kgs of ganja from them.

The remaining two members involved, Ramana of East Godavari District and Manikanta of Annapoorneshwari Nagar, have been later arrested based on the information from the three arrested persons. Further investigation about this ganja smuggling racket has been initiated.

In a similar incident, four persons were arrested by the Vizag Police near Pendurthi for smuggling 220 kgs of ganja in a car. The accused persons belonged to the newly-formed Alluri Sitharamaraju District. It was found that the smugglers were on their way to sell the load of ganja to another party within the Vizag city limits. An investigation regarding others involved in this ganja smuggling case is on its course.

