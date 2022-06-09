If you have already booked your seats on the much-awaited Cordelia Cruise ship from Vizag to Pondicherry and are wondering what you could cover in the 12-hour halt, we have got you covered. The erstwhile French colony, Pondicherry has a plethora of tourist spots, restaurants, shopping stalls, and cafés that are a must-visit. Make the most of your halt at Pondicherry along with your trip on the Cordelia cruise ship from Vizag. With just 12 hours in hand, it might not be possible to cover all the below mentioned places. This is a curated list of the must-visit places in Pondicherry to help you choose according to your preferences. Get ready to explore these French colonies.

As you de-board the Cordelia Cruise at Pondicherry here is a list of must-visit places.

#1 Breakfast @ Coromandel Café

As you deboard the cruise by 7 am, the first thing you might want to do is have a soul-soothing breakfast. The French interiors, food and ambience at this cosy café are sure to make you feel like you’re on an international holiday. With mouthwatering continental options at your disposal, head to the Coromandel Café for the best breakfast.

#2 Aurobindo Ashram

The best way to see Pondicherry is on a bicycle. Hire a bicycle and let the beauty of the coastal town soak in. The Aurobindo Ashram is located just 1 km from the Coromandel Café and it could be the best place to start off your local tour. This ashram grew out of a small community of disciples who gathered around after Sri Aurobindo retire from politics and settled in Pondicherry in 1910. The visiting hours for this spiritual place are from 8 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm.

#3 Auroville

If you quickly finish a visit to the ashram, you should next head to Auroville. This small town was built on the idea of finding peace and realising human unity. The universal town is where all men and women of all countries come to be able to live in peace and harmony, above all creeds, politics and nationalities. Do not miss out on the opportunity of visiting the meditation room the Matrimandir, a one-of-a-kind experience. This was established by The Mother of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram. You could also shop for some organic products at Auroville.

#4 Lunch @ Villa Shanti

Yet another stunning restaurant with aesthetically pleasing interiors, Villa Santhi is a good option for food lovers. Enjoy a chilled glass of wine as you indulge in their wide range of food options. They have multiple cuisines catering to all kinds of tourists. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available.

#5 French War Memorial

The war memorial is dedicated to residents of French India who died for the country during the First World War. Located at a walkable distance from Café Shanti, also check out the Gandhi statue right opposite the memorial. This educational visit could broaden your horizons on pre-independent India. This property to date remains a property of the French.

One might have had enough of the sea after all that travel on the Cordelia Cruise from Vizag to Pondicherry. But if you still wish to visit the most famous beach in Pondicherry, it will be right behind the Gandhi Statue, The Promenade Beach. Also known as rock beach, this stretch of Bay of Bengal just like the one in Vizag faces the beautiful city.

#6 Basilica Church and Botanical Garden

If you still have the time to head out to other tourist places, check out the Sacred Heart of Basilica, a catholic church which is an oriental specimen of Gothic Revival architecture. The review of its rare stained glass panels depicting the events from the life of Christ is a must-visit. You could also visit the Botanical Garden of Pondicherry which is located within a 10-minute walking distance from the church. Built by the French, you are sure to lose yourself in this lush green 22 acres of land with themed plots, an aquarium & train rides.

#7 Shopping @ Nehru Street

Known as the epitome of street shopping in Pondicherry, this one-lane caters to all kinds of shoppers. From high range boutiques to shopping carts, there is something for everyone. The street offers a wide range of handmade products like pottery, clothing and decorative items. Apart from this street, you can also check out the Serenity Beach Bazar and Habitart.

#8 Indian Coffee House

End your trip with a quick visit to the very famous Indian Coffee House for the best coffee in town. A class apart from the French things you did all day, this coffee house offers you a local Pondicherry vibe. We assure you will want to come back for their coffee.

Apart from the places mentioned above, Pondicherry has a plethora more. But with the given time limit we wish you luck to cover the above mentioned must-visit places in Pondicherry.

Remember if you wish to take away something from here, the best thing would be their world-class range of baked goods. From different kinds of bread, cinnamon rolls, and cookies to the finest cakes, everything becomes a must-have.

Hope you have a pleasant day in Pondicherry. Let us know in the comments below your experience on the Cordelia cruise ship from Vizag to Pondicherry.