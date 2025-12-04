India vs South Africa ODI: All preparations in full swing in Vizag

The ACA-VDCA International Stadium at PM Palem in Vizag is getting ready for the crucial ODI between India vs South Africa to be played on 6 December.

The Saturday game is the last in the three-match series, and both teams, who won their earlier matches, are keen to prove their supremacy.

While India won the first match played at Ranchi, South Africa retaliated in the second match held at Raipur by beating India in a nail-biting finish.

Against this backdrop, the Vizag match gained significance with cricket lovers expecting an exciting show.

Meanwhile, the two teams will be practising in the grounds on 5 December (Friday) to flex their muscles.

A team from Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) visited the stadium and inspected the ground and gallery, while the city police have made security arrangements for the two teams.

All tickets for the match were sold out and all roads in the city will lead to the PM Palem stadium where an interesting clash is on cards.

