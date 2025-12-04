All India Women Railway Weightlifting Championship gets underway in Vizag

The 72nd Men and the 11th Women All India Railway Weightlifting Championship-2025-26 gets underway at Waltair Railway Indoor Stadium.

Being organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair, the event, which began on 3 December, will continue till 6 December.

The championship was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager and president of East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) Lalit Bohra in the presence of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation ( ECoRWWO) president Jyotsna Bohra, ADRM (Infra) E. Santharam, ADRM (operations) K. Rama Rao and and other dignitaries.

The championship features sessions across multiple weighing categories, including +110 kg, 110 kg, 94 kg, 88 kg, 79 kg, 71 kg, 65 kg and 60 kg for men, alongside women’s events in +86 kg, 77-86 kg, 69 kg, 58-63 kg, 48-53 kg.

As many as 82 men and 80 women weightlifters, representing 15 zonal railway/production units, various States and organisations are taking part in the Women All India Railway Weightlifting Championship-2025-26, according to a press note issued by K. Pavan Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

