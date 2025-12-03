Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: New Netflix OTT releases this week to add to your watchlist!

    1
    • 01

      New Netflix OTT releases this week to add to your watchlist!

    Light Dark

    New Netflix OTT releases this week to add to your watchlist!

    Team Yo! VizagEntertainmentJust now

    New Netflix OTT releases this week to add to your watchlist!

    The morning is usually busy with meetings, presentations, and reports. Your evenings, however, are for enjoyment and relaxation after a tiring day. And what better way to enjoy than binge-watching new OTT releases? This week has rolled out some interesting titles on various streaming platforms. Here are some of the Netflix OTT releases that you should add to your watchlist this week!

    Top Netflix OTT releases this week that you can’t miss out on!

    Love and Wine

    This heartwarming romantic comedy movie surrounds around a prestigious wine farm heir trades lives with his down-to-earth childhood friend to prove that his luck with the ladies is more than wallet deep.

    The New Yorker at 100

    The New Yorker’s centennial celebration offers viewers behind-the-scenes to editors, writers, and archives of this culturally vital magazine, one of the print’s last surviours.

    The Girlfriend

    Bhooma is a young woman who explores love, self-discovery, and compatibility, during college, experiencing relationship complexities and personal growth.

    The Price of Confession

    With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

    The Abandons

    Set in the 1850s, the series centers on the conflicts of several outlaw groups during the Old West. Starring Lena Headey, famous for portraying Cersei Lannister, and Gillian Anderson, known for her roles in The X Files, Hannibal, and The Crown, this series is a must-watch!

    With these new OTT releases from Netflix, entertainment is sorted for this week! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, snuggle into your comfortable blankets, and start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

    Leave a reply

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...