New Netflix OTT releases this week to add to your watchlist!

The morning is usually busy with meetings, presentations, and reports. Your evenings, however, are for enjoyment and relaxation after a tiring day. And what better way to enjoy than binge-watching new OTT releases? This week has rolled out some interesting titles on various streaming platforms. Here are some of the Netflix OTT releases that you should add to your watchlist this week!

Top Netflix OTT releases this week that you can’t miss out on!

Love and Wine

This heartwarming romantic comedy movie surrounds around a prestigious wine farm heir trades lives with his down-to-earth childhood friend to prove that his luck with the ladies is more than wallet deep.

The New Yorker at 100

The New Yorker’s centennial celebration offers viewers behind-the-scenes to editors, writers, and archives of this culturally vital magazine, one of the print’s last surviours.

The Girlfriend

Bhooma is a young woman who explores love, self-discovery, and compatibility, during college, experiencing relationship complexities and personal growth.

The Price of Confession

Accused of killing her husband, a woman is offered a way out by a mysterious stranger: in exchange for a confession in her place, she must commit murder.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

Meghan Markle invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

The Abandons

Set in the 1850s, the series centers on the conflicts of several outlaw groups during the Old West. Starring Lena Headey, famous for portraying Cersei Lannister, and Gillian Anderson, known for her roles in The X Files, Hannibal, and The Crown, this series is a must-watch!

With these new OTT releases from Netflix, entertainment is sorted for this week! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, snuggle into your comfortable blankets, and start streaming these entertaining flicks now!