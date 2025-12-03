Retinopathy of Prematurity Screening Equipment Donated by HSL

As a part of its CSR initiative, the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a Mini Ratna Defence PSU, has donated Retinopathy of Prematurity (RoP) screening equipment costing Rs. 18.64 lakh to Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The equipment was inaugurated by Commodore Rakesh Prasad, Director (Corporate Planning and Personnel) of HSL, at a program held at the hospital on 3 December.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Rakesh Prasad said, “We were highly impressed by the services of Sankar Foundation.” He assured the hospital officials of extending all support to it.

A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Trustee of Sankar Foundation, in a message, said, “This support is not just a donation. It’s a lifeline for children at risk of losing their sight. We are truly thankful to HSL.”

K. Radhakrishnan, General Manager, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the foundation for the continuous support of HSL. Dr Sanjana explained the salient features of the equipment, according to a press note issued by

K. Bangar Raju, DGM (PR & Liaison) of Sankar Foundation.

