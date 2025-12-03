Cognizant to begin Vizag operations in 2026; Naidu to lay foundation

The new Cognizant campus in Vizag will initially operate from a temporary workplace, accommodating 800 people from early 2026. The company received 22 acres in Kapuluppada IT Hills, with plans to create 8,000 to 10,000 AI jobs by 2029.

The Cognizant campus in Vizag will cater to the AI and internet needs of Cognizant’s global clients. Cognizant has bases in India with offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Kolkata, GIFT City, and Indore. India has the highest number of Cognizant employees, which is around 70 per cent of their 3,36,300 employees.

According to officials from the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cognizant campus will take place on December 12th on the land provided to the company by the government. ​APIIC officials also revealed that an invitation was sent to CM Chandra Babu Naidu from the company for the groundbreaking ceremony. An investment of Rs 1,583 crores is being made on the Cognizant campus, which will be spent in three phases.

As of now, the temporary office arrangement will have the capacity to have 800 workers and begin operations in early 2026. The fully functional campus is expected to be completed by 2029 with a capacity of 8,000 – 10,000 employees.

