Scrub Typhus Cases Rise in Visakhapatnam District

Cases of scrub typhus, a bacterial infection, are on the rise in Visakhapatnam district, where over 120 people have reported its symptoms.

With cases also being reported in other parts of the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials concerned to intensify the awareness campaign about the disease.

“Ensure timely treatment to prevent deaths due to the infection,” the Chief Minister told the officials.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav said, “People need not panic about the bacterial infection, as it is a type of fever. Medicines are available for it at all health centres.”

It can be diagnosed through a routine blood test, said the minister, adding that no deaths were reported from any part of the state.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever, chills, headache, rashes, cough, muscle pains, and nausea, besides swollen lymph nodes.

