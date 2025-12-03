Vizag to get aviation education city: Boost for aviation & job training

An aviation education city, reportedly the first of its kind in the country, is planned for the future, near Vizag.

To transform Andhra Pradesh into a world-class aviation and defence hub, the State government has mooted the idea, and the project has been finalised at a meeting between HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who met with senior officials of GMR, a well-known airport design and management company, in Delhi.

To be developed in partnership with the GMR, the ambitious project is said to make Visakhapatnam a hub for education and training in the aviation, space and defence sectors.

Besides educational institutions, the project, which will span a sprawling 4,000 acres, will feature Bhogapuram International Airport and its associated development areas, including training facilities, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) units, research centres, and logistics hubs.

The GMR and its affiliates will invest thousands of crores of rupees in the first phase of this huge project.

The proposed city aims to address the skill gap in aviation, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

