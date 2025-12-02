Loved Delhi Crime season 3? Here are 5 similar Indian crime series to watch!

The third season of Delhi Crime was a big hit with fans. Everyone loved seeing Shefali Shah return as DCP Varthika Chathurvedi along with the rest of the original cast. The show’s realistic depiction of crime, particularly the persistent issue of the flesh trade, resonated with viewers on an emotional level.

If you loved DCP Varthika Chathurvedi, check out these similar Indian crime series and movies.

1. Scoop

Based on the true life events of Jigna Vora, a journalist who was imprisoned for years after being accused of killing a fellow journalist over a scoop, before clearing her name. An adaptation of Jigna Vora’s memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, the book is about her life before jail, Chotta Rajan and the unfortunate murder of Jyotirmoy Dey.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The documentary captures the spine-chilling horrors of the Burari Hatyakand, also known as the Burari Mass suicide case, where 11 members of a family committed suicide together in the same place. This Indian crime series includes personal accounts from police officials, neighbours and relatives of the family.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Asur

A twisted serial killer goes on a grotesque killing spree, with most of his killings having connections to Hindu mythology. The cases have left the CBI and the forensics baffled. The series explores themes of unattended childhood trauma, mystery and mythology.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. The Railway Men

Starring R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawala, Kay Kay Menon and Denzil Smith among the lead roles, this mini series highlights the courage, valour and sacrifice of the railway men who took prompt steps and coordination, and both physically and emotionally painful labour to stop another mishap from taking place on the infamous night of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Aarya

This series is the remake of the Dutch series Penoza. It is the story of a widow, Aarya, played by Sushmita Sen, who delves into the dark world of crime and mafia and is forced to confront her estranged underworld family to avenge her husband’s death.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

These Indian crime series are gripping, engaging with unpredictable plot twists paired with unique storytelling. Make sure to leave your lights on or grab a pal while watching these because these series are surely going to make the hair at the back of your neck stand!

