Cognizant Visakhapatnam Set for Major Expansion Plans

Cognizant is all set to launch its full-fledged operations in Visakhapatnam from 2029.

The IT company, which has decided to start temporary operations at a building at Rushikonda, plans to complete the construction of buildings on land allotted at Kapuluppada by 2029.

Bhoomi puja will be held on 12 December for the construction of permanent buildings on 22.19 acres of land.

The APIIC identified 22.19 acres in different survey numbers and handed them over to Cognizant.

The company plans to invest Rs. 1,600 crore and provide jobs to over 10,000 youths by 2029.

With Infosys already launching operations in Visakhapatnam and TCS getting ready for the same, the IT sector in the city is all set to get a further boost with the Cognizant operations.

