Vizag to host IFR, MILAN, and other maritime events in Feb 2026

​Vizag is set to host, for the first time at a single location, a triple maritime event from February 15 to 25, 2026. The convergence includes the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs.

On Wednesday, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), addressed the media from INS Himgiri and INS Mumbai, stating that preparations were in full swing for the upcoming mega events. He confirmed participation from 61 countries, with 23 foreign warships and 2 aircraft carriers expected to sail in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), the Vice Admiral said that this assembly of the largest maritime convergence ever held in India reflects the PM’s vision towards expanding India’s doctrine.

The Presidential Fleet Review will be held on 18th February, where President Draupadi Murmu will review the final assembly of the naval fleet in Visakhapatnam, followed by the International City Parade. The Opening Ceremony will take place on February 19, featuring performances by Indian and foreign contingents. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to be the Chief Guest at the event.

From February 19 to 25, the 13th edition of Exercise MILAN will be hosted. The theme this year is “Camaraderie, Cooperation and Collaboration”. On February 19-20, an International Maritime Seminar will be held, and the Sea Phase will take place from February 21 to February 25.

Vice Admiral Bhalla also noted that 8 new ships were commissioned in 2025, and 2 more new vessels will be commissioned in January 2026, named INS Taragiri and INS Anjadip.

Focusing on environmental wellness and communal outreach, the command has distributed one crore seed balls under the initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and has planted over 97,000 saplings. They also set up medical camps and organised blood donation drives. To commemorate and honour the Navy, a Navy Day Marathon will also be organised on the 14th of December, and the Admiral has urged Vizagites to actively participate in it.

