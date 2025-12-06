Traffic diversions & security details for India vs South Africa ODI in Vizag

All preparations have been made for the much-awaited series-decider third One Day International (ODI) match between India vs South Africa at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Vizag, on 6th December 2025.

Both teams arrived at the stadium yesterday, Friday, for practice sessions, turning the venue into a high-security zone. Dog and bomb squads conducted thorough checks, and approximately 1,500 police personnel have been assigned to ensure security for the match.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president, Kesineni Sivanath, and secretary, Sana Satish Babu, oversaw the arrangements. They ensured that drinking water, medical facilities, toilets, and fire safety systems were available and operational to protect spectators.

Special attention is given to the VIP and VVIP galleries of the stadium, the dignitaries’ movement, and their security protocols. Instructions were passed on so that the ACA staff, the city police, and any other participating agencies are coordinated.

Police Security Details:

On the other hand, the Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi has conducted a meeting with the police personnel and gave them a brief about the security protocol for the match. The fans will be allowed in the stadium three hours before the match begins. The routes from Visakhapatnam airport to the routes where the players are staying and will travel from are under strict surveillance, and the ROP teams will be monitoring them continuously, the commissioner said.

The stadium is surrounded by barricades, and each entry gate has ACP-level police officers who will oversee the process. The ticket holders will be let into the stadium after verifying their tickets, in a regulated queue line. The stadium and the surrounding areas will have three-tier security in place, with the rooftop areas and multi-storey buildings under close monitoring.

Special teams will ensure that no thefts or other incidents will take place inside the stadium. The traffic arrangements are in place to make sure that vehicle movement is not disturbed. No outside food items or water bottles will be allowed inside the stadium. Any attempts to disrupt the match or engage with the players by crossing the permitted limits will result in strict legal action, the commissioner added.

Designated parking lots will be dedicated to the spectators. The traffic diversions and restrictions for the India vs South Africa ODI in Vizag will be effective immediately from Saturday morning.

Traffic Restrictions:

The police have introduced a series of traffic realignments in Visakhapatnam ahead of the one-day international clash between India and South Africa at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, PM Palem. A network of 11 specialised parking zones has been arranged to streamline spectator movement. Here are the traffic restrictions that are imposed on the city, so that the spectators can travel to the venue safely and in an orderly manner.

Vehicles entering from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram are instructed to traverse the corridor via Pendurthi → NAD → TC Palem.

Buses exiting the city toward these regions must follow the TC Palem → NAD → Pendurthi → Sonthyam route.

Light vehicles incoming from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam should veer left at Marikivalasa, advance through Jurong Junction, and pivot right at Thimmapuram to access the RTC complex via Beach Road Rushikonda → Sagar Nagar → Jodugullapalem.

Cars, two-wheelers, and auto-rickshaws must reverse direction at the car shed and ascend toward Panorama Hills through Mithilapuri Uda Colony → MVV City → Local College, entering the city again at Rushikonda.

Commercial vehicles and buses coming from the city should continue toward Anandapuram via Adivaviram on BRS Road at Hanumanthavaka and Neelakundilu Junction.

Vehicles furnished with VVIP passes will halt at Ground P-1, while VIP vehicles must utilise Ground B at P-2. Additional parking has been provisioned at V Convention P-C.

Spectators arriving from within the city should station their vehicles at Technical Engineering College Ground P-4. Those approaching from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram must turn right at Shed Junction to access Technical Engineering College P-4.

Media vehicles are designated to park at P-5, situated near Venkateswara Swamy Temple close to Gates 10 and 11.

Other vehicles arriving from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should halt at Peppy, Polishetty Venugopal Rao Ground P-6, or MVV City Double Road P-7, while two-wheelers must divert to GVMC Park P-8 and Kalyan Kumar Site P-9.

Official transport for police and revenue teams will occupy P-10, located in front of MVV Builders Apartment.

RTC special buses must turn left at Marikivalasa, continue toward Law College via Thimmapuram Road, and stop at P-11.

After the match concludes, vehicles parked at the Technical College should reach NH-16 via the car shed and Vijetha Super Market, while vehicles re-entering the city must pass through Endada.

