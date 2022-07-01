In the recent past, vehicular traffic has increased multifold in the city of Vizag. This made life very difficult for the public as the roads are seen to be very busy during peak hours. It has also resulted in an increase in air pollution levels. Some routes in the city are definitely a nightmare for many owing to the traffic and also the low maintenance of the roads. If you are planning to travel through routes, you might want to start from home a bit early.

Here are some of the busiest roads in Vizag which are definitely not for beginners.

MVP Rythu Bazaar Road

One of the most populated areas in the city, MVP Colony is an ever-happening hub. Anyone residing in the colony is familiar with the hassle of taking the Rythu Bazaar Road, especially during the festive season. The number of fruit, flower and vegetable stalls dotted along the stretch of the road make it a hectic location in the colony. Rythu Bazaar road is also a place where one can find departmental stores, mobile repair shops, gift shops, and much more. Owing to the number of people visiting the market for fresh produce, the road is also seen busy during the early hours.

Jagadamba to Purna Market Road

Jagadamba is easily one of the busiest commercial areas not just in Vizag but in the entire state. From pomp shopping malls to crowded movie theatres, book stores, hospitals, and whatnot, Jagadamba is an area for all your needs. Just half a kilometre away from this busy junction is the iconic Purna Market, which is yet another bustling locality. The route between these two areas is often very busy with huge crowds thronging the shopping stalls and malls. Also being a narrow route, the road makes life tough for four-wheelers to travel freely.

Siripuram to Pedda Waltair Road

Siripuram can be referred to as the heart of the city not just for its geography but its anatomy as well. Pedda Waltair is a major residential area in Vizag, which is also frequented by many for a bunch of cafes in the area. With major locations such as the Andhra University, Polamamba Temple, and other modern-day amenities being present on the route between these two areas, the road is often occupied. Mind your speed while driving on this route as the III-Town Police Station is located on this route as well.

Judge Court Road

Yet another road leading to the Jagadamba Junction, the Judge Court road is one of those roads where you must watch your step. The public floating in and out of the CMR Shopping Mall, added to the narrow road, makes life tough. Also with Jagadamba being the commercial centre of the city, numerous auto rikshaws heading towards the junction occupy the major portion of the route.

HB Colony to Seethammadaara Road

Not just a narrow route but an unmaintained one as well. The number of half-broken speed-breakers and potholes make travel on this route painful if you fail to notice the irregularities. And with the traffic police recently setting up traffic lights at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Junction, there is an additional waiting time as well. Also, look around while crossing the road at the HB Colony four-road junction.

Beach Road

Traffic is pretty packed up at various locations across the road spanning between the RK Beach to Rushikonda. Some traffic hotspots on this route are the YMCA Junction, Waltair Depot Junction, Appughar, Tenneti Park Junction, and GITAM Junction near Rushikonda. Especially during the evening and the weekends, this route is definitely not for beginners and learners.

Apart from these, do you think any others can be added to the busiest roads in Vizag?