Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who will be visiting Bhimavaram this 4 July 2022 to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, will also be unveiling a statue of the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Modi will be reaching the Vijayawada Airport by a special flight from Hyderabad and is scheduled to take a helicopter to Bhimavaram in the West Godavari District.

PM Modi will be taking part in the commemoration ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter between 11 am and 12:15 pm in Bhimavaram. He will then unveil the 30 feet bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the Bhimavaram Park accompanied by a public meeting.

According to a tentative schedule released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he is scheduled to head back to New Delhi from Vijayawada Airport at 1:10 pm.

Special Chief Secretary (tourism and culture) Rajat Bhargav inspected the arrangements being made at Bheemavaram on Thursday. Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has also been invited to attend the event by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. Actor, and former Union Minister, K Chiranjeevi has also been invited to the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The organisers haven’t left any stone unturned in ensuring high-level security for the Prime Minister’s visit. The Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed to monitor the security measures.

